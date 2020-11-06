CJN Swears In Eight New Justices of the Supreme Court

November 6, 2020 75

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has sworn in eight new Justices of the Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja, FCT.

The CJN gave his remarks, shortly after the eight justices took a turn to take their oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution, cautioning the newly appointed justices of the apex court to avoid extraneous considerations while discharging their duties.

The justices, who were recently elevated from the Court of Appeal bench, consisting of seven men and one woman, as well as five appointees from the North and three from the South.

They include Lawal Garba (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and Mohammed Saulawa (North West), Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (Souty South), Tijani Abubakar (North East), and Emmanuel Agim (South South).

The recent inauguration of the judicial officers has raised the number of justices of the Supreme Court from 12 to 20.

More to follow…