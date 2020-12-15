CJN Calls For Salary Increase For Judges

December 15, 2020 23

Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has called for an increased salary structure for judges to enable the Judiciary to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

He said: “The welfare of judicial officers is another critical issue that we can’t afford to sweep under the carpet. The paltry sum of money being collected as monthly salaries is an issue that needs urgent redress.

“The annual budget has been on a steady decline, and that has adversely affected the state of infrastructure in our courts.”

The CJN worked against disrespect of the court and its decisions and urged governors “to commence the implementation of Section 121 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) without further delay, as the current shenanigans being thrown up at different quarters to scuttle the good effort will only exacerbate the deplorable condition of things in the Judiciary. “

He spoke in Abuja at the special court session marking the official commencement of the Supreme Court’s 2020/2021 legal year and the confinement of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on 72 lawyers.

The Chief Justice warned against professional misconduct by lawyers, saying that they could be sanctioned.

READ ALSO: ASUU Strike: Latest News Roundup For Today December 15th, 2020

Represented by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, the CJN said: “Obedience of lawful court orders has no alternative in any sane society. A threat to this is simply a call for anarchy. I believe strongly that there is no right-thinking citizen of this country, who will tread that path of infamy.

“We must respect and duly observe all the tenets of an enduring democracy. Nigeria is not a lawless society and no one, irrespective of his or her status, should turn it into one.

“Most times, some persons who, by a sheer stroke of providence, find themselves in a position of authority, flagrantly disobey lawful court orders, and even make a boast of it.

“Such acts will henceforth not be condoned. In fact, they will be met with severe consequences. We must extinguish such raging fire before it consumes us. Some people have now found pleasure in invading courtrooms and even assaulting judges.

“The correctional centres are not there for decoration, such literally incorrigible and obstinate elements in our midst must be tutored in those centres to deter the several others eagerly waiting in the queue to embark on such inglorious expedition. The court will not only bark but will bite harder and deeper too.

Justice Muhammad, who described this year as an unusual year, particularly with the disruptive effective of the coronavirus, noted that the Supreme Court did not do badly.