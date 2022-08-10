Civil War: Buhari Urges Leaders To Promote Nigeria’s Interest

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on political leaders to stay focused and promote the interest of the country, to prevent another civil war.

Nigeria’s President while receiving former State Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) said that about a million lives were lost between 1967-1970.

He said Nigeria can not afford another civil war.

President Buhari via a statement said “I don’t think there can be any practical experience more than that. We are Nigerians, God willing we remain Nigerians and Nigeria will remain one.

“Our main objective is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are human beings. We have our weaknesses, but I can assure you that the patriotism in us is hard-earned.

We have gone through all the troubles from the 15th of January 1966 to date. You know what I mean by this, we have killed a million of ourselves in order to keep this country together.”

“I am delighted to welcome the forum of State Chairmen of the former Congress for Progressives Change to State House today. I accord great significance to this visit as it demonstrates a determination and commitment to identify with our administration.

“This visit recalls the solidarity with the successes that we have recorded in critical areas of our society. The visit also affords us the opportunity to discuss other issues of interest to the forum.

“I commend members of this forum and all members of the legacy party-CPC, for their continued dedication to the ideals of democratic governance that we all believed in.

“The doggedness with which we pursued our vision and goals that culminated into the success we recorded remain like bright stars in the history of our dear nation.”

The Chairman of the Forum and former Chairman of the party in Niger State, Umar Shuaibu, said that CPC maintained all its structures across the country.

He assured President Buhari of their loyalty, especially in the forthcoming elections.