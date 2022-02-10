fbpx

CITN Expresses Commitment To Growing Taxation

February 10, 20220122

The President and Chairman in Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Adesina Adedayo, has said the institute is committed to expanding taxation in the country.

Adedayo spoke during the 40th anniversary and dinner awards of the institute. He said, “I see an institute that understands its role in terms of thought leadership, tax legislative, administration and policy intervention.

“Finally, I see an institute that is expanding the frontiers for the development of taxation beyond impact in territorial but in global space.”

He said that 40 years after the institute commenced, it has become a name that is tested, trusted, and an institute that is resilient, innovative, and dynamic.

The institute, according to him, has become a connecting institute and an intergenerational institute that is connecting the dream of the founding fathers, the energy of today’s generation, and the vision of new members in terms of relevance and dynamism required of the tax professional for tomorrow.

According to him, CITN is a nation of economists, lawyers, and accountants and, organized for efficient service delivery.

He said the CITN of tomorrow is an institute that is in touch with where the world is heading and understands the impact of technology on how the business of governance should be conducted.

The Chairman, Planning Committee of the anniversary, Foluso Fasoto, said that as part of its activities to mark the 40th anniversary, the institute organized a taxing walk to sensitize the public about the institute and create tax awareness.

Fasoto said the institute also used the opportunity of the celebration to reach out to its citizens at the selected Internally Displaced Person Camps and orphanage homes to offer support and make donations.

He acknowledged the session at the public lecture held in Abuja with expositions and perspectives from its panelists on the topics listed.

