CITN, Collaborates Govts, Others To Improve Tax Compliance

June 2, 2022 104

The Nigerian Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN) has stated that it is working in collaboration with the government and other professional groups to improve tax compliance and development in the country.

Mr Adesina Adedayo, the president of CITN, remarked this during the institute’s 30th annual general meeting in Lagos, which was well-attended both physically and online.

Adedayo said, “Our continuous collaboration with stakeholders at the state level is central to the successful execution of the mandate of the institute. Within the period under review, visits were made to nine states namely Oyo, Enugu, Edo, Borno, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Niger, kwara and Kaduna states.”

He also said after his inauguration; he led a delegation to visit the office of the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“The highlights of the visit include our call to leadership by example by ensuring tax compliance and effective payment of taxes by those who aspire to political offices, implementation of the recommendations of the National Tax Policy; and the need for effective digitisation of the tax system,” he said.

According to the CITN president, the organisation’s relationships with professional and regional organisations are becoming stronger.

He said that the CITN and the Chartered Institute of Taxation Ghana are developing an action plan for a specialised capacity-building programme for tax professionals in Africa to deepen partnerships with neighbouring nations.

He stated that it attended international conferences held in other countries to strengthen its ties with other tax professional organisations.

He said he visited certain officers and members of the National Assembly to increase the government’s connection with the legislative branch.

Discussions during the visit, according to Adedayo, came to light the necessity for the institute to increase its connection with the National Assembly.

He noted that this was key to initiating tax law review and other issues that required legislative action.

Adedayo said, “The institute had cause to make representations during the Senate Public hearing on the Financial Reporting Council Act (Amendment) Bill and the House of Representatives Public Hearing on ICAN Act (Amendment) Bill. Our contributions were very much appreciated by both arms of the National Assembly.”