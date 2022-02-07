fbpx

CISLAC Urges NASS To Respect Constitutional Rights Of Legislative Aides

February 7, 2022040
The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre/Transparency International (CISLAC) in Nigeria revealed that it is unhappy at the ongoing undemocratic moves by the management of the National Assembly to intimidate and suppress legislative staff/aides from voicing concerns over the lack of welfare or talking about significant issues affecting governance in Nigeria.

Auwal Ibrahim Musa who is the Executive Director, CISLAC, Head of Transparency International in Nigeria, made this known via a statement.

In the statement, CISLAC said, “We without hesitation note that deliberate twisting of an oath of office to pressurise or subdue staff/aides from exercising their fundamental human rights is a major violation of sections 34, 37 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee rights to dignity of human persons, private and family life, and freedom of expression and the press, respectively.

“We express worries for the nation’s democracy if such anarchical pronouncement is surreptitiously mainstreamed into legislative culture, practice and activities of the National Assembly, as a superior legislative arm.

“We find it disturbing that adequate welfare for the legislative staff/aides remains unattended despite huge budgetary allocation totalling ₦9.6 billion, ₦15.9 billion and ₦5.7 billion appropriated to the legislative aides, National Assembly Management and National Assembly Service Commission, respectively in 2021. This further renews the existing call by Civil Society groups for transparency and accountability of the management of the overall budget appropriated to the National Assembly.

“We reiterate our position that adequate welfare for the legislative staff/aides is paramount to the effective delivery of the core mandates of both Lower and Upper Chambers of the National Assembly. Just as staff/aides must not be bullied to silence or refrained from exercising their Constitutionally-backed democratic rights in the guise of an oath of office or any selfish reason.

“We call on the management of the National Assembly to uphold the practice and teachings of democracy by respecting staff/aides’ constitutional rights and desisting from such unlawful actions tantamount to violation of Constitutional provisions or major flaw of democratic core values.

“We call for full transparency and accountability of allocation and implementation of the budget as appropriate to the National Assembly, especially as it affects the general welfare of staff/aides and constituency projects.

“We also call on the Office of Auditor General of the Federation to carry out a thorough and targeted audit of the implementation of the total sum appropriated to legislative aides, National Assembly Management and National Assembly Service Commission, respectively in 2021.

“We encourage Legislative Staff/Aides to never be intimidated from leveraging various democratic platforms in galvanising their views on governance, as such constitutes a right and not privilege under the 1999 Constitution and United Nations resolutions.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

