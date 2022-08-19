CIPM To Impact, Develop 3,000 Professionals Through 54th Conference

According to the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), the industry will be reorganised, and 3,000 human resource managers will be trained.

The 54th International Conference and Exhibition of the Institute was announced at the time this information was made public by CIPM Nigeria in a release.

The conference sessions, according to the statement, will give participants the knowledge, insights, techniques, experiences, frameworks, and new models necessary for leading and managing people as well as developing and growing nations.

The 54th conference, which would begin with masterclasses from seasoned practitioners, is anticipated to be a big conversation for action with high-impact virtual dialogues for stakeholders across the civil society, public, and private sectors where participants can learn, relearn and unlearn, according to the Head, Corporate and Marketing Communications, Mrs. Mariam Obasunloye.

She said, “The conference will provide all participants with a robust engagement platform as it will be an opportunity to deliberate on topical issues especially those related to recent developments in the world of work, following the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with practical solutions to navigate through uncertainties.”