CIIN Makes Fresh Commitment With New President’s Inauguration

Mr Edwin Igbiti, the newly elected president of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), has stated that under his leadership, the institute will be digitally reinforced and insurance knowledge will be raised.

Igbiti made this statement on Friday in Lagos, during his inauguration as the 51st president of the CIIN.

He explained, “The necessity for continuity to maintain and expand on the accomplishments of prior presidents of the institute led to the selection of the theme. This will ensure that the institute will continue to address the needs and goals of its members despite the current uncertainty facing the world.

“Against this backdrop, my presidency is going to unlock the potential of this approach by focusing on a three-point agenda as briefly outlined below: Digital reinforcement of the institute’s operations, insurance awareness for all – grassroots, youths and insuring public, and infrastructural development.”

The institute has made attempts to modernise its digital operations, he claimed, but in order to provide outstanding customer experiences and members’ happiness, the institute needed to constantly update and reinvent its processes.

The new CIIN director promised to speed up the transformation of the secretariat by providing cutting-edge workspaces that will encourage digital operations and processes and improve a work environment that will produce high-quality customer experiences across all of the organization’s outputs.

To do this, he stated, smart technologies and digital solutions would be used in conjunction with a workable business model.