CIBN, Others To Promote And Safeguard Banking Reputation

Dr Ken Okpara, the President/Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), has stated that the organisation will collaborate with the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks to promote and safeguard the reputation of the banking industry in Nigeria.

According to a statement, the head of CIBN said the alliance was important to protect the banking sector from fraudsters who were damaging the reputations of Deposit Money Banks in the nation and to further reposition and sanitise the banking sector.

When the executive committee of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks paid him, the CIBN council, and the executive management a courtesy call at Bankers House in Lagos, Okpara, who assumed control of CIBN in May, made this statement.

Okpara noted the symbolic connection between the two professional bodies in his welcome speech to the visiting ACAMB executives, while also urging collaboration between the two to further reposition the banking sector for greater effect.

He asserted that it was past time for bankers to tell the story of the sector’s advancements by highlighting its achievements and reeducating the general public on how to avoid fraud traps in their routine banking activities.

The president of CIBN stated that in order to accomplish this, the organisation would consider collaborating with ACAMB to investigate the possibility of hosting a specialised radio programme that would educate and inform the public with respect to verifiable information.

He claimed that all of the banks would own the proposed radio show, using it as a voice for the ongoing projection of their interest.

Okpara said, “The need to showcase the positive strides and image of the banking industry and the re-orientation of the public on this, is now paramount.

“We will have a forum to speak on and correct issues as they unfold through different avenue including radio programmes.”