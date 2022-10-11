CIBN Announces Appointment Of Akin Morakinyo As Chief Executive

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), has announced the appointment of Akin Morakinyo as its Registrar/Chief Executive.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the Head of Corporate Communications of CIBN, Folake Akintayo, the institute said Morakinyo’s appointment would take effect from Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

While congratulating him, the President/Chairman of the Council, Dr. Ken Opara described the appointment as a call to service and expressed confidence that Morakinyo will continue to discharge his duties with absolute dedication.

He was confident that the new Registrar/ Chief Executive will uphold ethics and professionalism which is the hallmark of the banking industry in performing his role.

What you should know about the new CIBN chief, Akin Morakinyo

An experienced business leader and an Honorary Senior Member of the Institute, Morakinyo succeeds Dr. Seye Awojobi, FCIB who is retiring following the completion of his tenure.

The Registrar-designate joined the services of the institute in 2012 as an Assistant Director, and through a dint of hardwork and exemplary leadership, he rose through the ranks to become the Director/Group Head of Membership Services in 2019.

In this capacity, he contributed to the development and execution of the institute’s current strategic focus and in conjunction with the leadership, has upheld the sanctity and prestige of the institute’s membership.”

Asides his experience at the Institute, Morakinyo was an Assistant General Manager at the United Bank for Africa, where he served as the Head of the Academy.

Before venturing into banking, Morakinyo had risen to managerial roles within the telecommunications industry, where he also was in charge of staff Training and Development, Quality Assurance Management, Business Process Management, Special Projects, MIS/IS Support, and Operations Development.