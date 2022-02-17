fbpx

CIA Induct 170 Members, New President

February 17, 20220145

The Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA) has elected a new President/Chairman of the Council.

According to reports by the professional body, the election was held in line with the provisions of the institute’s enabling law, which sees a new president take over the baton of leadership of the institute triennially.

The statement said the new President, Dr Festus Oshoba, was sworn in at an investiture ceremony in Lagos, recently.  The ceremony was held alongside the institute’s Annual General Meeting and the induction of 170 new members.

The outgoing President, Mr Samson Olopade, in his speech, congratulated the inductees for joining the league of professional administrators and urged them to follow strictly the institute’s code of ethics while carrying out their duties as professionals.

Reacting to his investiture, Oshoba thanked the governing council and members of the Institute for the honour bestowed on him, and for the rare opportunity to serve.

He swore to carry members along in all his endeavours as president/chairman of the council of the institute.

Oshoba requested their cooperation in the advancement of professional administration, for the good of society, the country and the world at large.

According to the statement, Oshoba is a practising medical doctor and ophthalmologist with over 45 years of experience in the medical profession.

He is a retired chief consultant ophthalmologist with the Lagos State Government, and a former registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

