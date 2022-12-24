Christmas Wishes 2022 – Inspirational Christmas Messages, Greetings, Quotes

Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year and people love celebrating this festival with much fervor, grandness, and cheer. This is the season of giving your loved ones presents, chocolates, flowers and so much more to embody the spirit of Christmas which is love, togetherness, care, and celebration.

BizwatchNigeria has put together Christmas wishes, messages, greetings and quotes for the year 2022 that can be shared among family and friends.

Christmas Messages You Can Send To Friends And Family

May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope and the peace of the Lord’s love at Christmas and always! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year. Merry Christmas.

May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude. Merry Christmas, my friend.

Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your family.

Take nothing for granted and be grateful for the wonderful family and friends you have to share this joyous season with. I wish you a joyous Christmas.

I hope Santa is nice to you this year because you deserve nothing but the best. From our family to yours, we wish you a very happy Christmas.

May this Christmas season bring you closer to everyone you hold dear in your heart. Merry Christmas!

For this Christmas as well as for the coming year, I wish you and your family health, happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Merry Christmas! May the Christmas season bring only happiness and joy to you and your beautiful family.

Merry Christmas! And best wishes for a healthy, happy, and peaceful New Year.

Merry Christmas! May your days ahead be as vibrant as this festive season. May you shine as bright as the Christmas lights because you deserve it all. Have a great year and a wonderful life ahead!

I hope this Christmas season will take you closer to all those that you desire in your heart. Wishing you and your family good health, never-ending happiness, peace, and prosperity this Christmas and in the coming years. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

I wish you many blessings, much happiness, and even more love. Merry Christmas!

May your heart and home be filled with all the joys of the festive season. Have a wonderful Christmas!

May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you throughout the year. Wishing you a season of blessings. Merry Christmas!

Christmas Wishes 2022 For Friends And Family

This is a day to be grateful for all the wonderful things that you possess in life, and thank the Lord for blessing you with his glory! Have a blessed Christmas!

May your family have a holiday season that is full of wonderful surprises, treats and nonstop laughter. Merry Christmas!

Wishing you a Christmas that’s merry and bright! Merry Christmas with lots of love!

Wishing you a season that’s merry and bright with the light of God’s love!

Christmas is a season to wish one another joy, and love and peace. Merry Christmas my dear friends, may you feel the love this special day!

May this festive season brings lots of joy and happiness in your life. May all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!

Celebrate the wonder and the joy of the festive season. Merry Christmas!

May your Christmas be filled with miracles and beautiful time. Merry Christmas!

Christmas is the time to enjoy with all your loved ones, spreading divinity and cheer around. Merry Christmas!

May this festival bring abundant joy and happiness in your life. Wish you a Merry Christmas!

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way, Oh what fun it is to have such a lovely day today!

A very joyous and cheerful Christmas to you and your family!

This Christmas, I wish you all the happiness and success in life that you can wish for! Merry X-Mas

Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas. May peace, love and prosperity follow you always!

May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. Wishing you a Merry Christmas!

Christmas is a time to cherish peace and kindness. Wish you lots of love, joy, and happiness this festive season. Merry Christmas!

The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas!

Christmas Quotes

My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that? — Bob Hope

Christmas is not a date. It is a state of mind. — Mary Ellen Chase



Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling. — Edna Ferber

I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. — Charles Dickens

I don’t think Christmas is necessarily about things. It’s about being good to one another. — Carrie Fisher

Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends.

Christmas Wishes To Write in Christmas Cards

This Christmas, you’re the best gift I could ask for.

Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills be small.

Wishing you nothing but the best this holiday season.

May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter!

Merry Christmas! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year.

“We clap hands and welcome the peace of Christmas. We beckon this good season to wait a while with us.” – Maya Angelou

May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path.

Wishing you a season that’s merry and bright!

For you at Christmas time: A wish for happiness, warmth, and love.

May this season be full of light and laughter for you and your family.

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: Loving others.” – Bob Hope

Merry Christmas, and may your Christmas be white!

Wishing you peace, joy, and unconditional love at Christmas and always.

It’s people like you that make Christmas so special and meaningful. Thank you!

Please note: Christmas is canceled. Apparently, you told Santa you’ve been good this year and he died of laughter.

It’s not what’s under the tree that matters most, it’s who’s around it. Every year, I’m so grateful to have you.

Thinking of you this season and wishing you a joyful holiday.

Cheers to eggnog by the fire, warm holiday memories, and you.

My love for you shines brighter than the lights on the tree.

“May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude.” – Oprah Winfrey

