Christina O: 7 Things You Should Know About The Yacht Otedola Hired

As billionaire Femi Otedola celebrates his 60th birthday, he has been joined by his family and loved ones to tour the Mediterranean sea in the Christina O super luxury yacht he rented for N2.2 billion.

In the spirit of his birthday, Otedola hired the super yacht belonging to one of his childhood idols and the late Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis, who was one of the richest people in the world before passing away.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, Otedola said disclosed that the Greek shipping magnate who owned the superyacht has been his role model since he was 13 years old, which is 47 years ago.

“As I mark my 60th birthday in the coming days, I am grateful to God for his continuous blessings and the wisdom he has continued to bestow upon me.

“The days leading up to this milestone have been marked by deep reflection, and I’m looking forward to sailing the CHRISTINA O with my family for the next three weeks,” the billionaire was quoted as saying.

Below are 7 things you should know about Christina O

Christina O is a private motor yacht that once belonged to billionaire Greek shipowner Aristotle Onassis. She is the 59th largest yacht worldwide as of 2022, measuring 99.13 metres long. The boat initially served as a Canadian anti-submarine River-class frigate called HMCS Stormont, launched in 1943. Onassis purchased the Stormont after the end of World War II, as it was one of the many surplus naval vessels. Purchasing the ship at a scrap value of US$34,000, Onassis then spent an additional $4 million to convert the vessel into a luxurious superyacht named after his daughter Christina. The yacht features large, ornate interiors and elaborate luxuries: such as a mosaic swimming pool that, once drained, can be raised to deck level to become a dance floor. Christina O has a main suite, eighteen-passenger staterooms, and numerous indoor and outdoor living areas, all connected by a spiral staircase.