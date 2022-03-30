fbpx

Chrisland Schools Wins 34 Medals At 2022 World School Games

March 30, 2022072

Athletes representing Chrisland Schools won a total of 34 medals across various competitions and categories at the 2022 World School Games which took place in Dubai from March 10 and March 13, 2022.

The school participated in both the U-11 and U-13 categories of the four-day annual competition with schools from all over the world.

An impressive display at the event saw the school win gold medals in 400m, 4 X 100m mixed relays, 4 X 100m relay (boys), triple jump, long jump, 80m hurdles, shot put among other events.

The medal haul includes five gold medals, seven silver medals, and one bronze medal in the U-11 category and ten gold medals, six silver medals, and four bronze medals in the U-13 category.

The Managing Director, Chrisland Schools Limited_ Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi (front role, center) takes a photograph with parents and some of the athletes.

The school’s stellar performance did not go unnoticed, as one of its students, Durowoju Temiloluwa emerged as the Most Valuable Athlete (U-13) at the end of the competition.

The Managing Director, Chrisland Schools, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi, commended the students for making the institution proud and assured them of the school’s commitment to nurturing their talents.

“You have done well. We are proud of you. Some of you are gifted in academics, others, in sports. The school will continue to give you platforms to express yourself, whether in academics or sports,” she said.

Picture 1: L-R The World School Games Most Valuable Athlete Durowoju Temiloluwa and the Managing Director, Chrisland Schools Limited_ Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi  

Picture 2: The Managing Director, Chrisland Schools Limited_ Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi (front role, center) takes a photograph with parents and some of the athletes.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

