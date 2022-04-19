Chrisland Scandal: “Sharing, Receiving Child Pornography Attracts 14-year Jail Time” – Lagos Govt

April 19, 2022 63

The Lagos State Government has on Monday warned that sharing or receiving images depicting child pornography is a major offence that attracts a sentence of up to 14 years in jail.

This comes after alleged reports that some students of Chrisland schools were involved in a case of alleged sexual violence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Lagos State Government had ordered the shutdown of all Chrisland schools within the state pending further investigations into the matter.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to a custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years,” the government said.

“This includes ‘producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography’”.

The mother of the alleged victim called for help through a video on social media that sparked controversy and debate. She claimed that Chrisland had sought to cover up the matter.

The school is yet to officially respond to the allegations.

In an indefinite suspension letter signed by Chrisland’s Head Teacher, G.I. Azike, the school said the alleged victim “with a few of her counterparts willfully participated in a game they called ‘Truth or Dare’, a game which led her and a few other co-learners to carry out the immoral act after the lights out instruction was given.”

The school said all efforts to inform her parent about the incident “has proved to be futile.”