Cholera Rages In Benue, Govt. Warns Against Use Of Contaminated Water

January 14, 2021 24

The Benue State Government has urged residents of the state to be wary of using contaminated water following a cholera outbreak in two local government areas in the state.

Issuing the warning is the Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services Joseph Ngbea who said that residents should be careful with the use of unclean water.

The state has recorded over 14 deaths in the Guma and Agatu Local Government Areas.

Ngbea appealed to all to be careful of the water they consume, ensuring that their water sources are safe for consumption.

“This is a common problem across the country at this time of the year so we appeal to everyone to be sure of the source of water we consume, and if not sure please ensure that you treat your water before drinking,” he said.

He added that the state had deployed drugs and other supplies to aid affected communities, as directed by the state Governor Samuel Ortom.

“Aside from the medical personnel, we have also supplied consumables and drugs to the affected areas in line with the directive of Governor Samuel Ortom to ensure the speedy treatment of all those infected.