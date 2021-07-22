Cholera Outbreak Kills 33 In Yobe, Jigawa

July 22, 2021 100

The cholera outbreak in Yobe and Jigawa States have claimed at least 33 persons.

In Jakusko Local Government Area (LGA), Yobe, 3 deaths have been recorded with 2 others hospitalised.

This report comes less than 3 days after 30 persons died following the outbreak of Cholera in 9 LGAs in Yobe State.

Babagana Kundi Machina, the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Primary Health Care Management Agency on Thursday said that the index case in Yobe came from neighbouring state Jigawa.

Other states that have reported deaths from cholera in the past few weeks include Enugu, Benue, Plateau, and Bayelsa.