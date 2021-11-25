Cholera Outbreak Kills 1 In Taraba State

November 25, 2021 112

One person has been killed with 13 others hospitalised following a cholera outbreak in the Jen-Ardido community of Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Markus Hamidu, the Chairman of the LGA on Thursday said that efforts are on to rescue all infected persons in the hospital.

”It was recorded yesterday that one person died, and thirteen others hospitalised.

”Today, we have not received any information regarding more dead or more victims as health practitioners have been detailed to the area to curtail the further outbreak.

”I really sympathize with the victims and henceforth we will not fold our hands in the struggle to cure them and the area from the ailment,” Hamidu said.

He said the cause of the cholera outbreak in the area is yet to be ascertained.