‘Cholera Killed More Than COVID-19 In 2021’ – NCDC

December 1, 2021

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that cholera has killed twice as many people as COVID-19 has since the beginning of the year (2021).

While the death toll from cholera has already exceeded 3,600 just about a month to the end of the year, the figure of those who died of COVID-19 complications since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria has yet to cross the 3,000 mark.

Cholera, an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine, is contracted when patients swallow food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria.

Although the infection is often mild or without symptoms, it can be severe and life-threatening sometimes.

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the Director-General of NCDC who was a guest on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, confirmed the cholera toll.

“Sadly, cholera has actually killed more people than COVID so far,” he said. “We have had I think a little over 3,600 deaths from cholera for the period of the year under review – the beginning of the year (2021) to date.”