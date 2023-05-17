Chioma Afe Moves To Seplat Energy

Chioma Yvonne Afe resumes as Director of External Affairs and Sustainability at leading Independent Energy business, Seplat Energy.

She is an accomplished strategic Senior Communications Executive and Business Leader. With a demonstrated record of success in developing and implementing high-impact communication strategies that drive business growth, enhance brand reputation and drive revenue growth. She is recognized as a self-motivated, passionate, dedicated, and proactive leader with a strong problem-solving mindset and an exceptional work ethic.

Throughout her career, she has specialized in unlocking the potential of brands and driving sustainable stakeholder engagement leveraging the power of communication in a compelling manner. Her expertise spans a diverse range of industries, including advertising, consulting, consumer goods, telecommunications, broadcast media and financial services where she has managed corporate and marketing communication campaigns for both established brands and large corporates.

In her most recent role as Group Head of Marketing and Communications at Access Bank, Chioma was a member of the executive team, as well as the Africa Leadership team responsible for corporate and retail communication teams in all Africa subsidiary markets. She is an influential and transformational leader known to galvanize high-performing cross-functional teams, which include external partners, towards a common objective.

Before joining Access Bank PLC, Chioma was the Head of Corporate Communications at Diamond Bank PLC. She has also worked in DSTV (MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd), Cadbury Mondeleez, Airtel, Coca-Cola Nigeria, British American Tobacco (BATN), Andersen and Tequila Nigeria Limited in various leadership and managerial capacities, both locally and across the African continent.

A lifelong learner, she has an MBA from the prestigious Imperial College Business School, London, a Diploma in Marketing from the Institute of Direct Marketing London and a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Port Harcourt. She is a Board Member of Women in Management, Business & Public Service (WIMBIZ) as well as a mentor in the WIMBOARD 2023 cohort, an EXCO member of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria and a member, National Institute of Marketing Nigeria.

She is married with four beautiful children.