Chinese Port Handles 15.55 Billion Tons Of Cargo In 2021

January 27, 2022 119

According to Ships and Ports, in 2021 cargo throughput at China’s ports totaled 15.55 billion tons, up 6.8 per cent year on year.

Cargo and container deposited at China’s ports registered a stable growth in 2021. The country’s container throughput at ports during the period raised the barrier to 7 per cent from a year earlier to 282.72 million 20-foot equivalent units.

In December 2021, China’s ports handled nearly 1.34 billion tons of cargo, while container throughput stood at 23.07 million TEUs, according to the ministry.

China has adopted multiple measures to cope with the container shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as shipping empty containers back to domestic ports, accelerating the production of containers and promoting digital transformation of ports for smooth flow of cargo.

The country’s total goods imports and exports expanded 21.4 percent year on year to 39.1 trillion yuan ($6.14tn) in 2021.