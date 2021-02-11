Chinese New Year 2021 Will Be Celebrated Tomorrow: Here’s What You Should Know

February 11, 2021 38

China will be celebrating its New Year tomorrow Feb. 12, much different from the rest of the world where New Year’s Day is celebrated on the first day of the first month. There are a few things you should know about the Chinese New Year 2021.

The reason for the difference in celebration is due to the fact that the Chinese did not follow the Gregorian calendar earlier, causing their New Year celebration to fall at a later date.

Following the adoption of the Gregorian calendar by the Chinese, it was named the Spring Festival.

The Chinese lunar calendar is what is used in determining a 12-year cycle that forms the basis of the Chinese Zodiac.

Every year comes with its own animal sign. Each Chinese New Year celebration lasts for 15 days, from the start of its New Year to the Lantern Festival.

The celebration for 2021 begins on Feb. 11 and will run until the 26th.

When Is the Chinese New Year 2021?

In China, the 2021 New Year’s Eve is slated for Feb. 11, while the New Year follows on Feb. 12.

According to the Chinese zodiac sign, this year is the year of the Ox.

What Is the Significance of the Sign?

As stated above, each year is ascribed a zodiac sign, with 2021’s animal being the ox.

Other animals include the pig, rabbit, tiger, monkey, dog, horse, snake, sheep, rooster, dragon, and rat.

For those born in the year of the ox, it is believed that they are strong, determined, and non-liberal.

The matching signs for those born in the year of the ox are those born in the year of the rat, rooster, and monkey.

What Happens on this Day?

Like in many countries, there will be a public holiday declared.

For seven days – from the Spring Festival Eve to the seventh day of the first lunar month of the Chinese calendar – companies will be closed.