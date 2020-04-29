Chinese Medical Team Tests Negative For Coronavirus, says Health Minister

The 15-man medical team which arrived in Nigeria from China on April 8, have all tested negative to the coronavirus, following the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Tuesday during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19.

News that the Chinese experts were coming into the country had split opinion, but the Federal Government explained that they would complement ongoing efforts to tackle the pandemic.

They, however, had to fully observe the protocols put in place by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Days later, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, also confirmed that they were adhering to the protocols

Beyond that, he also explained the specific mandate of the team on the sidelines of a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

“They are on 100 percent quarantine. The NCDC has been there twice; they have to follow the protocol. They are here to deliver medical supplies and on the advisory role only, which is a prevention working group on COVID-19. They will do nothing like practicing as doctors,” Pingjian said.

At Tuesday’s briefing, however, the Health Minister confirmed that they have all tested negative and will go on to face the task they had been invited for.

“The Chinese persons who came in, tests have been done after their 14-day quarantine all of them were negative so the Federal Ministry of Health is done with that particular case,” Ehanire said.

Source: Channels TV