Chinese Doctors Are Working at Isolation Centres – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the Chinese doctors, who came to Nigeria over a month ago, are working at isolation centres.

Speaking on Monday, he said the Chinese medical team was also helping the country to build capacity.

“The Chinese are doing well; they all tested negative for coronavirus. As to what they are doing right now, they are busy working at our isolation centres, putting together and setting up the equipment they brought.

“They are helping our doctors in capacity building in the centres. Like we said at the beginning, none of the Chinese doctors will be treating any patient in Nigeria,” he stated.

Mohammed also used the occasion to thank journalists for their laudable coverage of the pandemic.

The minister said the tribute to all journalists was on the occasion of the observance of the World Press Freedom Day, set aside by the UN, on the recommendations of UNESCO in 1993, to celebrate the fundamental principles of Press Freedom.

Source: THISDAY