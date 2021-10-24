fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGINTERNATIONALNEWS

China’s New Law Seeks To Reduce Schoolwork On Children

October 24, 2021086
China's New Law Seeks To Reduce Schoolwork On Children

China passed a law Saturday to limit the pressure on children from homework and after-school tutoring, state media said, as the country reforms its ultra-competitive education system.

The government has imposed several rules in recent months aimed at combating activities it considers harmful to the development of China’s youth.

Beijing has already banned minors from playing online games for more than three hours a week in an effort to tackle addiction. It has also launched a crackdown on private tutoring companies, ordering them to go non-profit.

Local authorities will be told to “strengthen their supervision in order to reduce the burden on students in terms of homework and extra-curricular lessons”, said news agency Xinhua, citing a law passed by the Chinese legislature.

“Parents… must allocate in a reasonable way for minors the time devoted to studies, rest, entertainment and physical activity in order not to increase their learning load and to avoid any internet addiction.”

The law will come into force on January 1 next year.

READ ALSO: Barbados Replaces Queen Elizabeth With First President

China’s exam-oriented education system requires students to take exams from an early age and culminates in the feared university entrance exam at age 18 known as the “gaokao”, where a single score can determine a child’s life trajectory.

Many parents spend a fortune to enrol their children in the best schools or private lessons, which takes a toll on both their finances and the health of the youngsters.

Reducing the pressure on parents is also seen as a way to encourage Chinese people to have more children as the country’s population ages.

AFP

About Author

China’s New Law Seeks To Reduce Schoolwork On Children
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 16, 20140149

APC Accuses Jonathan Of Benefitting From Boko Haram Insurgency

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) of benefitting from activities of the Bok
Read More
November 10, 20140151

NCRIB Partners TPL On Insurance Awareness

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Council of  Registered Insurance Brokers ( NCRIB) has expressed it is willing to partner Transparent Protection Ltd/Gte to create awareness abo
Read More
September 30, 20141199

Hajj: 10 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Mecca

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram About 10 Nigerians performing this year’s hajj rites in Saudi Arabia have been confirmed dead. This was disclosed by the Coordinator of the National Hajj Co
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.