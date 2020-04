China To Donate Additional $30 million to WHO to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

China announced on Thursday that it will donate another $30 million to the World Health Organization to help the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

His comments come around a week after the United States — also the WHO’s biggest contributor — said it would halt payments to the UN body after accusing it of “mismanaging” the COVID-19 crisis.

Details later…

Source: Channels TV