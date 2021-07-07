China Tells Nigeria To Seek People’s Interest Above Party Politics

July 7, 2021 92

The Asian economic giant China has said that for a country to progress, its leaders would need to dispense with the idea that party ideologies be prioritised above the interest of the people.

This was delivered at the World Political Parties Summit – a centenary celebration of the Communist Party of China (CPC) – held virtually, themed, ‘For the People’s Wellbeing: The responsibility of Political parties.’

Giving the nuggets was the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E CUI Jianchun, advising top political parties in Nigeria to join forces for the actualisation of true growth.

He noted that “Party is not all about power, but about the people, and the party really should have the cooperation.

“Because all the parties has its own purpose, but the most important purpose is serving for the progress of the people for the profit and also for the prospect of the people.

“So, today is a very special Conference with 500 parties from 160 countries and the Chinese President delivered a speech and the purpose is trying to raise the awareness of the importance of party.

“Because most of the countries across the world, party politics is the mainstream and most countries are using the party politics to run the country.

“And we believe that in the 21st century, the first paramount importance is how we can have a party to serve the people, the interest of the people and also to work together to address the challenges.

“There is huge room potentials for the two parties, including PDP and the APC which are the major parties.

“I do believe that there are lot of things that the two parties can share. For example, in China, the party takes the leadership, not only for fighting poverty but for the direction of the country for working together.”

China’s Legacy Of Power

The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) is not popular for its democratised form of power, as it has a stronghold on the everyday lives of both the average Chinese resident and high-net-worth individuals.

Founded in 1921 and notable for the changes to the Chinese economy, the Communist Party of China is also linked with constraints on the liberties of its residents.

China has come under fierce criticisms for its need to be the all-seeing government, with its doubling-down on data, especially those of its residents and many times mined from foreigners, and its handling of Uighurs and Turkic Muslims who have been housed in concentration camps described as the largest-scale arbitrary detention targeting ethnic and religious minorities since the second World War.