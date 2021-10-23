fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

China Seeks To Deepen Relationship With Nigeria

October 23, 20210109
China Seeks To Deepen Relationship With Nigeria

China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has said that a strategy developed between both nations seeks to deepen ties between China and Nigeria.

Cui made this remark at a book presentation titled, ‘A century of the Communist Party of China: Why Africa should engage in experience’.

He expressed optimism in the collaboration of both countries in creating a “developed society”.

He said, “I do believe that we can work together and build a developed society.

“I do believe that we have great potential through the two nations working together.

READ ALSO: 35% Of All MSME Grants Are Females – Osinbajo

“I believe that we can work together to get results not only in the area of politics, but all other spheres.

“We believe that China’s advancement, strategy, and experience will help build a strong relationship and better (lives of) the people of both countries.

“The first inter-government meeting between China and Nigeria was established on mutual ground and we are working towards effective implementation of the Nigeria-China GDP strategies.

“So the strategies are to grow our relationship in the coming 50 years.

“This year marks another anniversary of the two countries and we are celebrating this important year.

“We are not only celebrating what we have, but planning towards implementation of economic strategies for the next 50 years.”

About Author

China Seeks To Deepen Relationship With Nigeria
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSNEWSLETTER
January 6, 201601411

FG Allocates N65 Billion for Purchase of Weapons for Nigerian Military

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Details in the 2016 budget have shown that the Federal Government has allocated N311.38 billion to the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force for the 2016 fiscal
Read More
Kanu Nwankwo NEWSLETTERSPORTS
January 15, 20190348

Kanu Nwankwo Cries Out for Help over Forced Takeover of Hotel

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Begs for return of his medals  Former Super Eagles’ captain, Nwankwo Kanu is currently a sad man. Yesterday in Victoria Island, Lagos, the former Arsenal of
Read More
[ MAIN ]LABOURNEWS
April 25, 20130157

Ogun Teaching Hospital Workers Threaten Strike Over N2bn Arrears

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Workers of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State, on Wednesday threatened to go on strike if the state government refuses to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.