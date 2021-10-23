China Seeks To Deepen Relationship With Nigeria

October 23, 2021 109

China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has said that a strategy developed between both nations seeks to deepen ties between China and Nigeria.

Cui made this remark at a book presentation titled, ‘A century of the Communist Party of China: Why Africa should engage in experience’.

He expressed optimism in the collaboration of both countries in creating a “developed society”.

He said, “I do believe that we can work together and build a developed society.

“I do believe that we have great potential through the two nations working together.

READ ALSO: 35% Of All MSME Grants Are Females – Osinbajo

“I believe that we can work together to get results not only in the area of politics, but all other spheres.

“We believe that China’s advancement, strategy, and experience will help build a strong relationship and better (lives of) the people of both countries.

“The first inter-government meeting between China and Nigeria was established on mutual ground and we are working towards effective implementation of the Nigeria-China GDP strategies.

“So the strategies are to grow our relationship in the coming 50 years.

“This year marks another anniversary of the two countries and we are celebrating this important year.

“We are not only celebrating what we have, but planning towards implementation of economic strategies for the next 50 years.”