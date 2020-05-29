China Evacuates 325 Citizens From Nigeria

China has evacuated 325 of its citizens from Nigeria via an Air Peace flight that was scheduled to depart at 10:05 pm on Thursday.

The plane is headed for Shanghai.

France, the UK, and the US are among the countries that have also evacuated their nationals from Nigeria since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday evening, Nigeria had reported 8,915 cases of the novel coronavirus with 259 deaths.

However, the virus was first reported in China in December 2019 and the country has reported at least 82,000 cases with more than 4,000 deaths.

Source: Channels TV