China Debuts World’s Fastest Train

July 21, 2021 67

Asian economic giant China has begun to roll out the world’s fastest train, capable of running at a speed of 600km/h.

Describing the feat of the Chinese Government, the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) – manufacturers of the world’s fastest train – said that it would position China as a “transport superpower”.

The maglev (magnetic levitation) train was unveiled in the eastern city of Qingdao on Tuesday.

Maglev trains run on rails without contact using electromagnetism, as the train levitates over the tracks maintaining stability and speed.

Sharing the timeline for the train’s eventual commercial use, the Vice President and Chief Engineer, CRRC, Liang Jianying, said that it was expected to begin service in five to ten years, according to South China Morning Post.

Chinese state media estimated the maglev train’s travel time between Beijing and Shanghai to be 2.5 (two and a half) hours.

Using cities in Nigeria, the maglev train would run from Ikeja to Yola, in Adamawa State, within the same travel time; using rough estimations.