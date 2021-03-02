Chimamanda Adichie Loses Mother

March 2, 2021 28

Grace Ifeoma Adichie, the mother of Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, is dead. It is reported that she died on Monday, however, the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

Sources close to the family confirmed the tragic news to TheCable Lifestyle on Tuesday morning.

Her mother’s death comes more than eight months after the author had lost her father, James Adichie, who died after a brief illness.

READ ALSO: Food Blockade: Vegetable Prices Soar In Lagos

The deceased couple are survived by six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren.