Children’s Day, Champions, Europa League Top Google Search In May

June 1, 2021 102

Some of the the top Google Search terms in Nigeria in May include the Children’s Day, Champions League and Europa League finals.

Others include the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, social media trends like Desmond Elliot and the sad news of some notable people who passed on last month.

On May 27, Nigerians joined the world to celebrate Childrens’ Day and President Muhammadu Buhari celebrated it with a group of children at the state house in Abuja.

The Champions League and the Europa League finals also had Nigerians hitting their search keys in May. Chelsea won the Champions League final by defeating Manchester City 1-0 and taking the title of 2021 European champion.

Similarly, the Europa League final saw Villarreal facing Manchester United in a penalty shootout resulting from a 1-1 draw; Villarreal eventually won by 11 points to 10.

Interest in the Muslim festival of Eid-el-Fitr also picked up online when Eid in Nigeria began on the evening of 12 May and ended on the evening of 13 May and the Federal Government declaring these two days as public holidays.

READ ALSO: MTN, Airtel Top Data Depletion Complaints – Report

Terms trending on social media also caught the interest of Nigerians online in the month of May. ‘Shedi bala bala‘ , a song by DJ Basplit and hype man Bobby Banks, quickly became a viral sensation with a dance challenge that had young Nigerians participating.

Desmond Elliot, Nigerian lawmaker and Nollywood Actor, also trended in May when citizens started blaming him for a wide variety of issues, that he was not necessarily connected to.

Nigerians also searched for news around the passing of notable people. Pastor Dare Adeboye, the son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) died on May 4 and was buried on May 11.

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Commander Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers were killed in a plane crash on May 21.

Abiodun Adelaja, Nollywood veteran and filmmaker also died on May 21 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after an illness.

Below is the exhaustive list of the top trending topics that captured the interest of Nigerians in the month of May.