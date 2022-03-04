fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHNEWSNEWSLETTER

Chicken Republic Says Dancing Security Guards Not Fired

March 4, 20220109
Chicken Republic Says Dancing Security Guards Not Fired

Chicken Republic has released a statement debunking the sacking of two of its security guards, who were seen dancing in viral videos on social media.

In the videos cited by BizWatch Nigeria, the guards were seen dancing heartily to a song, as they perform their duties in their uniforms.

Since the videos went viral on the internet, there has rumour making the rounds that the security guards have lost their jobs for dancing and working.

However, in the statement, in which the Chicken Republic reacted, the restaurant stated that contrary to popular opinion, “the two security guards in the video work for a private security company.”

While maintaining that they were not its direct staff, the restaurant said it reached out to their employer, who claimed that the security guards were not fired.

“It is disappointing that some people may have the impression that the Chicken Republic fired these security guards for dancing in our stores, this is not true and hence we need to set the record straight.

“We take the safety and security of our customers, staff, and assets very seriously, and as such, we outsource our security to various private security companies that specialize in these services.

“When the management of the private security company saw the two security guards dancing in the video, they had concerns that the security officers whilst dancing were not necessarily conducting their duties responsibly and as such were not fully focused on the core of their duty which is your safety and security.

“We have followed up with the security company and they have assured us that the security guards have not been fired, have been paid their dues, and offered some retraining. We value your communication and we have heard you,” the statement read partly.

As InterswitchSPAK 3.0 Ends, What Have We Learnt?
Related tags :

About Author

Chicken Republic Says Dancing Security Guards Not Fired
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Prayer walk COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
February 3, 20200684

Adeboye Leads R.C.C.G Members in Prayer Walk Against Insecurity in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, led members of his church in a prayer walk against insecurity in
Read More
September 22, 20160276

Ministries, Departments and Agencies Others Owe DisCos N80billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The former Managing Director, Egbin Power Plc, Michael Uzoigwe, has said Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the military owe the power distribu
Read More
March 26, 20140365

FG To Spend N113.75 On Girl Child Education

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, Dr Precious Gbeneol, the Senior Assistant to the President on Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) disclosed that the Federal Government had relea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.