Chicken Republic Says Dancing Security Guards Not Fired

Chicken Republic has released a statement debunking the sacking of two of its security guards, who were seen dancing in viral videos on social media.

In the videos cited by BizWatch Nigeria, the guards were seen dancing heartily to a song, as they perform their duties in their uniforms.

Since the videos went viral on the internet, there has rumour making the rounds that the security guards have lost their jobs for dancing and working.

However, in the statement, in which the Chicken Republic reacted, the restaurant stated that contrary to popular opinion, “the two security guards in the video work for a private security company.”

While maintaining that they were not its direct staff, the restaurant said it reached out to their employer, who claimed that the security guards were not fired.

“It is disappointing that some people may have the impression that the Chicken Republic fired these security guards for dancing in our stores, this is not true and hence we need to set the record straight.

“We take the safety and security of our customers, staff, and assets very seriously, and as such, we outsource our security to various private security companies that specialize in these services.

“When the management of the private security company saw the two security guards dancing in the video, they had concerns that the security officers whilst dancing were not necessarily conducting their duties responsibly and as such were not fully focused on the core of their duty which is your safety and security.

“We have followed up with the security company and they have assured us that the security guards have not been fired, have been paid their dues, and offered some retraining. We value your communication and we have heard you,” the statement read partly.