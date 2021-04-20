fbpx
Chicago-Based Airline, United Airlines, Posts $1.4bn 2021 Q1

United Airlines has reported a 1.4-billion-dollar loss for the first quarter of the year, as the coronavirus crisis continues to hit air travel.

A year earlier, the Chicago-based airline saw 1.7 billion dollars in losses.

Compared to 2020, revenue fell by 60 per cent to 3.2 billion dollars.

The company held out the prospect of returning to profitability in the course of the year, but its stock initially fell by 1.5 per cent after trading.

Analysts had not expected such high losses.

(dpa/NAN)

