fbpx
Chibok Girl Escapes From B’Haram, Calls Father

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Chibok Girl Escapes From B’Haram, Calls Father

January 29, 2021019
Chibok Girl Escapes From B'Haram, Calls Father

A girl who was among the Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in April 2014 has escaped from her her captors and is reported to have been taken in by military in Maiduguri.

The reports was confirmed by the parent of the abducted girls whose name was given as Halima.

The Chairman of the group of Parents of the Abducted Chibok girls, Ali Nkeki, did confirm the report on Friday.

He stated that the father of the girl personally confirmed to him that he has spoken with his daughter on phone and she told him she was with the military in Maiduguri.

READ ALSO: UNICEF Partners DP World In Largest COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Nkeki, however, said they have not been officially contacted neither do they have details of circumstances surrounding Halima’s escape.

“I am currently on my way to meet Halima’s father to discuss with him and understand what exactly is going on. For now, we don’t know much.” Nkeki told Channels Television.

The father of the latest escapee lives in a village some 50 kilometers away from Chibok.

Attempts to reach the Media coordinator of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, proved futile as his phone line was switched off.

About Author

Chibok Girl Escapes From B’Haram, Calls Father
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 2, 2018043

Oil Revival Sets Stage for another OPEC-shale Clash

Oil continued its revival from the biggest crash in a generation, with prices set for a second annual gain after a year marked by hurricanes, Middle East conflict and the tussle between Opec and US sh
Read More
Stock Market Investors Lose N383bn In October BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 18, 2017052

Nigerian Stock Market Climbed 1.45% Last Week

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization leaped by 1.45% to close last week at 36,848.17 and N12.684 trillion respectively. The performance boosted the MtD and YtD return
Read More
July 9, 2013033

Bank Worker Accused of Stealing $200,000

Mr. Nnaemeka Onyegbule, a former employee of Access Bank Nigeria, is standing trial at the Ebute Meta Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing $200,000 (about N32m) out of the $1m being transferred by
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon