Chibok Girl Escapes From B’Haram, Calls Father

January 29, 2021 19

A girl who was among the Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in April 2014 has escaped from her her captors and is reported to have been taken in by military in Maiduguri.

The reports was confirmed by the parent of the abducted girls whose name was given as Halima.

The Chairman of the group of Parents of the Abducted Chibok girls, Ali Nkeki, did confirm the report on Friday.

He stated that the father of the girl personally confirmed to him that he has spoken with his daughter on phone and she told him she was with the military in Maiduguri.

Nkeki, however, said they have not been officially contacted neither do they have details of circumstances surrounding Halima’s escape.

“I am currently on my way to meet Halima’s father to discuss with him and understand what exactly is going on. For now, we don’t know much.” Nkeki told Channels Television.

The father of the latest escapee lives in a village some 50 kilometers away from Chibok.

Attempts to reach the Media coordinator of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, proved futile as his phone line was switched off.