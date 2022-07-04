Cherry Eromosele Becomes Executive Vice President, Marketing & Comms, Interswitch

Frontline marketing communications professional, Cherry Eromosele has had yet another feather added to her professional cap as the foremost payment giant, Interswitch has elevated Amazon to the prestigious position of Executive Vice President (EVP) for Marketing and Communications across the Interswitch Group, spanning Africa and emerging expansion markets.

In this new capacity, Eromosele will be expected to provide leadership and direction, as well as inspire Interswitch’s marketing and corporate communications teams across all its operations in Africa to execute dynamic marketing, communications and stakeholder engagement programmes and initiatives, geared toward achieving critical objectives of maintaining and enhancing brand awareness, preference and equity, customer acquisition, transaction growth and sustainable social responsibility.

She will also be accountable for developing and institutionalizing sound and sustainable processes that help realize Interswitch’s brand, marketing and communications objectives, whilst providing strategic marketing counsel to the Board/C-level & Business Leadership.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the announcement, she wrote, “Hats off to the real MVPs, my formidable Interswitch Marcomms family (past and present) whose dedication, talent, and passion continue to shine through. We’ll continue to achieve amazing things together.

“If I have seen farther, it is because I have stood on the shoulders of giants. Sincere appreciation to all (too many to mention here) who have mentored and shaped my career outlook over the years.

“As we continue our quest at Interswitch Group to inspire Africa to greatness through innovation, value-creation, and excellence, I couldn’t be more thrilled to start this exciting chapter. The best is yet to come!” she enthused.

Recall, that just last year, Eromosele was recognised as one of the Global Top 100 B2B Marketing Leaders in Technology in 2021 in the annual list released by the global business leadership community, HotTopics.HT.

Eromosele who is a dynamic and performance-driven professional with over 25 years of versatile, multi-industry functional and leadership experience, has distinguished herself professionally with a proven track record of success in product and marketing innovation, hence her recognition as one of the amazons changing the landscape in the global marketing space.

Her recent elevation comes as no surprise as her achievements in the marketing communications industry in Africa has earned her recognition across platforms, globally. She has been recognised by the prestigious Women in Marketing Communications Conference, WIMCA, as ‘Outstanding Female Marketing Professional for the Year’ in 2020; recognised as one of the Top 50 Women in Marketing Communication in 2020 by Brand Communicator; Marketing Personality of the Year by Marketing Edge and special recognition amongst the Top 50 Marketing Professionals in West Africa at the 7th edition of the annual Marketing World Awards held in Accra, Ghana.

Her passionate support for women empowerment and girl child development has also seen Eromosele named as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria by ‘Leading Ladies Africa’, a compendium honouring phenomenal Nigerian women.

Before joining Interswitch, Eromosele worked with Diageo where she progressed through the ranks to become Marketing Manager, Guinness Brands. She later joined MTN as Senior Manager, Segment Marketing, and later GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as Head of Marketing for Nutritionals.



She has completed executive programs from Columbia University, Cranfield University, Wharton Business School, Kellogg Business, Lagos Business School and The Fintech Program at Oxford University Business School. An alumnus of the Senior Management Programme (SMP) of Lagos Business School (LBS), she is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Marketing and a Biology graduate from the University of Benin.