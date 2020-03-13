Chelsea Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has once again hit the English Premier League as Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive.

Consequently all first-team players and coaching staff will now self-isolate, the Premier League club said.

“Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“However, his test came in positive this (Thursday) evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was the first high-profile individual in the EPL to be diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.

