Chelsea Takeover: Todd Boehly’s Consortium Concludes Purchase Deal

May 7, 20220118
For the much-talked-about Chelsea takeover to be concluded ahead of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, which is the day the club’s current operating licence will expire, Todd Boehly’s consortium has reached an agreement.

Going by the Chelsea takeover arrangement, Boehly, an American billionaire, is poised to soon become the new owner of the Premier League giant, after concluding its purchase from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in a deal worth around £4.25 billion

BizWatch Nigeria, however, understands that Boehly and his team, which includes billionaires Mark Walter, Hansjorg Wyss, and investment firm Clearlake Capital, will be put forward for the government and league approval, after which the purchase deal will be finalised.

Below are 5 things to know about Todd Boehly, the preferred bidder of Chelsea takeover

  • Todd Boehly is a Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chairman, and controlling member of Elridge Industries – a private investment firm located in Greenwich, Connecticut.
  • He is a philanthropist and an investor.
  • He is also the current interim CEO of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as of October 2021 and owns 20% of the Los Angeles Dodgers alongside co-owner of the Los Angeles Sparks which all contributes to his valued net worth of £4.72 billion.
  • Boehly is 46 years of age with three sons named Nick, Zach, and Clay and the American is married to Katie Boehly.
  • Todd’s grandparents immigrated to the US from Germany which enabled the successful businessman to graduate from Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland during the year of 1991.
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

