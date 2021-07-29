fbpx

Chelsea Signs Marcus Bettinelli On Free Transfer

July 29, 2021
Chelsea on Wednesday signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer, the Premier League club announced on its site.

Marcus Bettinelli, the 29-year-old left nearby west London side Fulham at the end of last season after making more than 100 appearances in over a decade with the Cottagers.

Bettinelli has now agreed on a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge where he will compete for the goalkeeping position with Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“It’s always been a special club. I know the area very well so it’s been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it’s finally happened,” former England Under-21 international Bettinelli told Chelsea’s website.

“There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason, that didn’t come about but I’m here now,” added Bettinelli, whose arrival at Chelsea follows the departure of Argentinian goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

