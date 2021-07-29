Chelsea Signs Marcus Bettinelli On Free Transfer

July 29, 2021 92

Chelsea on Wednesday signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer, the Premier League club announced on its site.

Marcus Bettinelli, the 29-year-old left nearby west London side Fulham at the end of last season after making more than 100 appearances in over a decade with the Cottagers.

Bettinelli has now agreed on a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge where he will compete for the goalkeeping position with Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“It’s always been a special club. I know the area very well so it’s been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it’s finally happened,” former England Under-21 international Bettinelli told Chelsea’s website.

“There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason, that didn’t come about but I’m here now,” added Bettinelli, whose arrival at Chelsea follows the departure of Argentinian goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Marcus Bettinelli has today joined Chelsea on a two-year contract. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 28, 2021