Breaking: Chelsea Sacks Frank Lampard

January 25, 2021 24

Chelsea Football Club has sacked its team manager, Frank Lampard following the team’s poor run of form in the English Premier League.

The club made the announcement on its Twitter page on Monday.

READ ALSO: Bauchi Signs $70m Alternative Energy Deal With UK Firm

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

“This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” said owner Roman Abramovich.