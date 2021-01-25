Breaking: Chelsea Sacks Frank Lampard

Chelsea Football Club has sacked its team manager, Frank Lampard following the team’s poor run of form in the English Premier League.
The club made the announcement on its Twitter page on Monday.
“This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” said owner Roman Abramovich.
