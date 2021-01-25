fbpx
Breaking: Chelsea Sacks Frank Lampard

January 25, 2021
Chelsea Football Club has sacked its team manager, Frank Lampard following the team’s poor run of form in the English Premier League.

The club made the announcement on its Twitter page on Monday.

“This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” said owner Roman Abramovich.

