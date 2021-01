January 27, 2021 26

Chelsea failed to secure a win against Wolverhampton, Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Despite dominating possession the team could not convert the few chances it had during the game.

Chelsea is currently in the eighth position on the league table. Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the team’s new coach following the sack of former coach Frank Lampard on Monday.

Details later…