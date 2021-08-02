EPL: Chelsea FC Fixtures For Premier League 2021/22 Season

One of the most prestigious football league in the world, the English Premier League 2021/22 season begins on August 13 but the current European champion, Chelsea FC fixtures for the English Premier League 2021/22 season begins against Crystal Palace at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday August 14.
The London club finished fourth on the EPL table last season after spending so much in the transfer market.
Their poor performance under former manager, Frank Lampard in the first half of the season saw them trailing the eventual winner Manchester City with a wide margin.
Howvever, the apponintment of Thomas Tuchel as the Blue’s manager salvaged their season but failed to catch up on winning the EPL title and went to clinch the UEFA champions League trophy defeating Pep Guardiola’s men 1-0.
Thomas Tuchel on verge of winning double in his first season at Stamford Bridge but lost the FA Cup final to Leicester City.
Chelsea FC fixtures, 2021/22 Premier League (EPL) season
14/08/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Crystal Palace
22/08/2021- 14:30 – Arsenal v Chelsea
28/08/2021- 17:30 – Liverpool v Chelsea
11/09/2021- 17:30 – Chelsea v Aston Villa
19/09/2021- 16:30 – Tottenham v Chelsea
25/09/2021- 12:30 – Chelsea v Man City
02/10/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Southampton
16/10/2021- 15:00 – Brentford v Chelsea
23/10/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Norwich City
30/10/2021- 15:00 – Newcastle United v Chelsea
06/11/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Burnley
20/11/2021- 15:00 – Leicester City v Chelsea
27/11/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Manchester United
30/11/2021- 19:45 – Watford v Chelsea
04/12/2021- 15:00 – West Ham v Chelsea
11/12/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Leeds United
15/12/2021- 20:00 – Chelsea v Everton
18/12/2021- 15:00 – Wolves v Chelsea
26/12/2021- 15:00 – Aston Villa v Chelsea
28/12/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Brighton
01/01/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Liverpool
15/01/2022- 15:00 – Man City v Chelsea
22/01/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Tottenham
08/02/2022- 19:45 – Brighton v Chelsea
12/02/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Arsenal
19/02/2022- 15:00 – Crystal Palace v Chelsea
26/02/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Leicester City
05/03/2022- 15:00 – Burnley v Chelsea
12/03/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Newcastle United
19/03/2022- 15:00 – Norwich City v Chelsea
02/04/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Brentford
09/04/2022- 15:00 – Southampton v Chelsea
16/04/2022- 15:00 – Leeds United v Chelsea
23/04/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v West Ham
30/04/2022- 15:00 – Everton v Chelsea
07/05/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Wolves
15/05/2022- 15:00 – Manchester United v Chelsea
22/05/2022- 16:00 – Chelsea v Watford
Dates and times may change due to television and cup requirements.
