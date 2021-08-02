EPL: Chelsea FC Fixtures For Premier League 2021/22 Season

August 2, 2021 132

One of the most prestigious football league in the world, the English Premier League 2021/22 season begins on August 13 but the current European champion, Chelsea FC fixtures for the English Premier League 2021/22 season begins against Crystal Palace at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday August 14.

The London club finished fourth on the EPL table last season after spending so much in the transfer market.

Their poor performance under former manager, Frank Lampard in the first half of the season saw them trailing the eventual winner Manchester City with a wide margin.

Howvever, the apponintment of Thomas Tuchel as the Blue’s manager salvaged their season but failed to catch up on winning the EPL title and went to clinch the UEFA champions League trophy defeating Pep Guardiola’s men 1-0.

Thomas Tuchel on verge of winning double in his first season at Stamford Bridge but lost the FA Cup final to Leicester City.

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you 2021/22 Premier League (EPL) Chelsea FC fixtures.

Chelsea FC fixtures, 2021/22 Premier League (EPL) season

14/08/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Crystal Palace

22/08/2021- 14:30 – Arsenal v Chelsea

28/08/2021- 17:30 – Liverpool v Chelsea

11/09/2021- 17:30 – Chelsea v Aston Villa

19/09/2021- 16:30 – Tottenham v Chelsea

25/09/2021- 12:30 – Chelsea v Man City

02/10/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Southampton

16/10/2021- 15:00 – Brentford v Chelsea

23/10/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Norwich City

30/10/2021- 15:00 – Newcastle United v Chelsea

06/11/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Burnley

20/11/2021- 15:00 – Leicester City v Chelsea

27/11/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Manchester United

30/11/2021- 19:45 – Watford v Chelsea

04/12/2021- 15:00 – West Ham v Chelsea

11/12/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Leeds United

15/12/2021- 20:00 – Chelsea v Everton

18/12/2021- 15:00 – Wolves v Chelsea

26/12/2021- 15:00 – Aston Villa v Chelsea

28/12/2021- 15:00 – Chelsea v Brighton

01/01/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Liverpool

15/01/2022- 15:00 – Man City v Chelsea

22/01/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Tottenham

08/02/2022- 19:45 – Brighton v Chelsea

12/02/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Arsenal

19/02/2022- 15:00 – Crystal Palace v Chelsea

26/02/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Leicester City

05/03/2022- 15:00 – Burnley v Chelsea

12/03/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Newcastle United

19/03/2022- 15:00 – Norwich City v Chelsea

02/04/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Brentford

09/04/2022- 15:00 – Southampton v Chelsea

16/04/2022- 15:00 – Leeds United v Chelsea

23/04/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v West Ham

30/04/2022- 15:00 – Everton v Chelsea

07/05/2022- 15:00 – Chelsea v Wolves

15/05/2022- 15:00 – Manchester United v Chelsea

22/05/2022- 16:00 – Chelsea v Watford

Dates and times may change due to television and cup requirements.