Chelsea Appoints Thomas Tuchel As Coach

January 27, 2021 25

Chelsea football club has appointed Thomas Tuchel as the team manager one day after the sack of Frank Lampard.

The club made the announcement of the new appointment on Tuesday via a statement.

Tuchel’s contract is expected to run for 18 months “with the possibility of an extension”.

Tuchel last worked as coach of French league leaders Paris Saint Germain. He was manager of the club for over two years.

He guided the French side to its first Champions League final in 2020, where they lost to German champions Bayern Munich.