Check Your WAEC Result Using These 7 Easy Steps

November 3, 2020 120

On Monday, the Head of the Nigerian Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, during a press briefing announced the release of the 2020 WASSCE results.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination results, showing that about 1.338,358, representing 86.99 percent of 1.538,445 candidates, who sat for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without the compulsory English Language and Mathematics.

For candidates who sat for the 2020 examination, here is a step-by-step format to check your results.

Candidates are urged to get the result checker pin and serial number in the smart identity card they used during the WAEC examination.

Below is how candidates can check the 2020 WAEC results following its release by the examination body on Monday:

1. Visit WAEC’s result checking portal: https://www.waecdirect.org

2. Input your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number in the column provided.

3. Select your Examination Year.

4. Pick your Examination Type.

5. Enter the Card Serial Number.

6. After this, enter the Card PIN afterward.

7. Click on the “Submit” button once you have correctly filled the columns and wait for your result to show.