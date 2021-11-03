fbpx

Check Your 2021 NECO SSCE Result With 6 Simple Steps

November 3, 2021
NECO Calls On Northern States To Pay Up N2.8bn Outstanding Examination Fees

The National Examination Council (NECO) on Friday, announced the release of the 2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) result.

Prof. Dantali Wushishi, NECO Registrar, while addressing the press crew at the council headquarters in Minna, Niger State disclosed that 1,226,631 candidates sat for the examination.

Dantali also noted that a total number of 945,853 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics in the NECO result.

He added that the number of candidates who made five credits and above including English and Mathematics was 878,925 representing 71.64 per cent, when compared with 2020 SSCE internal figures of 894101, which was 73.89 per cent, with a 2.2 per cent decrease.

The NECO boss in his speech also confirmed that the candidates can now access their results on the organization’s website.

Kindly follow the 6 simple steps to view your NECO result:

1. Log on to NECO result checking portal here

2. Select your year of examination

3. Select your examination type

4. Enter your token in the required column

5. Enter your examination registration number

6. Click on the Check Result button to access your 2021 NECO result

The result will thereafter be displayed for candidates to view and print.

