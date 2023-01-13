Check Out Your Wrap-Up And See Some Insight About Bolt In Nigeria In 2022

Have you seen your 2022 Bolt wrap-up? You should go on the app and see what the stats say about you. Bolt has released its insights for 2022 showing interesting information like the city in Nigeria that use Bolt the most to move around, popular request locations and destinations, and even famous delicacies in Nigeria, according to Bolt Food.

Firstly, Nigeria must love celebrating Children’s Day because May 27th was the most popular day for Bolt ride-hailing in Nigeria. The insight also revealed that Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt were the most performing cities with record rides. For Bolt Food, June 22nd was the most popular day, while the Refuel Spicy Rice Meal was the most popular delicacy on the food platform. Congratulations to the restaurant because people really love that delicacy to order it over 5,000 times!

Popular days across cities

On a city level, Abuja is the hit city with the highest number of rides in Nigeria. Abuja is probably the reason why the 2022 Children’s Day celebration was the most popular day for Bolt in Nigeria because over 90,000 rides were ordered on that day in Abuja alone. It is unclear what number of trips were ordered in other states, but Children’s Day was not the most popular day in Lagos. The most popular day in Lagos was May 6th. It is unclear what was happening that day, but over 120,000 rides were ordered! Love must have been sweet because February 14 was the highest day in Calabar and Owerri, with over 10,000 rides each! In Abeokuta, it was Independence Day. For Lokoja, it was the first day of the year.

Great rides and great tips!

Nigerians can be very generous, and Bolt’s insight on tips given to drivers proves it. Port Harcourt had the highest tip with N25,000, Owerri was next with N19,400, and the third was Yenagoa with N10,700. This is probably more than what many people spend on an average trip. So don’t ask about Lagos and Abuja because the highest tip is N3,000.

Famous Pick-up locations and destinations

Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, was the most famous pick-up location in Nigeria, with over 200,000 pick-ups, while Shoprite Ikeja City Mall was the most renowned destination in Lagos alone, with over 122,000 drops. However, Wuse Market Road, Abuja, Nigeria, was the most popular destination in Nigeria, with over 130,000 drop-offs. At the same time, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, came second with over 124,000 drops.

The loyalists

Bolt offers the best mobility services in Nigeria, which reflects how riders choose the platform as their preferred choice of mobility. In 2022 alone, some riders used the platform almost 1,000 times to commute to different destinations. In Lagos, the highest rider used the platform over 1,200 times, making them the highest in Nigeria. Port Harcourt was over 1,100, and then Owerri with over 980 rides from one rider.

Bolt Food

Bolt Food is currently only in Lagos but could be expanded into other states soon. Beef is the most popular dish in the region, with almost 3,000 orders. One would wonder if Beef is actually food, but Nigerians would never stop surprising you.