The Nigerian banking industry is one of the most lucrative and it continues to thrive but not with many female Bank MD/CEO.

A sector mostly dominated by men at the helm of affairs and a small number of women at the top.

However, with calls for equality gaining strong momentum, gradually women are moving up the ladder.

Some of which are now part of the decision-making process, board members of some top banks in the country.

Some women in the industry have gone to break the barriers, setting the pace for aspiring young female bankers.

Bizwatch Nigeria highlighted some of the top seven amazing female bank MD/CEO of top banks in Nigeria.

Miriam Olusanya – First GTbank Female MD/CEO

Having had 23 years of banking experience across various units, including transaction services, asset, and liability management, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, and investor relations, Mariam Olusanaya became Guaranty Trust Bank(GTB) first Managing Director/ CEO. Mariam who Is an alumna of the prestigious University of Ibadan and University of Liverpool joined GTB in 1998 as an executive trainee and has risen through ranks.

Halima Buba – MD/CEO, SunTrustBank

Another lady who duly paid her dues in the industry after working with Allstates Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, Inland bank PLC, Oceanic Bank PLC, and Ecobank Nigeria Limited was made the Managing Director/ CEO of SunTrustBank. She is an alumnus of the Lagos Business school senior management program. She is also a senior honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe – Fidelity Bank

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe was formerly an Executive Director, Lagos, and SouthWest, overseeing the Fidelity bank’s business in the six states that make up the South West region of the bank. Her 30years of experience in management positions while working for various banks like Standard Chartered Bank plc, ZenithBank plc, and Citizens International Bank Limited earned the Managing Director position of Fidelity Bank.

Yemisi Edun – MD/CEO, FCMB

Edun who was the executive director/chief financial officer of the First City Monument Bank took over the reins of the Managing Director position in an acting capacity in January after the immediate past Managing Director Adam Nuru proceeded on a leave. Bizwatch Nigeria learnt that the University of Ife graduate has been appointed MD/CEO permanently. She has a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United.

Ireti Samuel-Ogbu – First Citibank Female MD/CEO

Citigroup last year, announced Ireti as its first female MD/CEO of Citibank Nigeria. She has been working with Citigroup for over 32years and was formerly managing director of payments and receivables, treasury and trade solutions for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at the group’s office in London.

Tomi Somefun – MD/CEO, Unity Bank

She can be regarded as one of the longest-serving female MD/CEO in Nigeria. Somefun was appointed in 2015 with 35years of experience in the banking industry. She formerly served as the Executive Director overseeing the Lagos and southwest business directorates, the financial institution division, and the treasury department of the bank. She is a member of the board of finance and general-purpose committee, board risk management committee, board credit committee amongst others.

Kafilat Araoye – Lotus Bank

Kafilat Araoye is the managing director of Lotus Bank, a financial institution that was granted a non-interest banking licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in June 2021. The bank describes itself as a non-interest Nigerian bank deeply rooted in ethical banking and committed to deepening financial inclusion and broadening the array of non-interest products available to the banked, unbanked, and under-banked population. With over 25 years of commercial banking experience, Araoye has expertise in virtually all areas of core banking, with emphasis on international and domestic operations, payments, general management, business development, risk management, human resources and strategy.