Check Out Nigerian Navy DSSC 2021 Shortlist Recruitment Course 28

March 18, 2021 73

To all candidates who participated in the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28 Aptitude Selection Board interview 2021, you can now check to confirm if you made it on the list of successful applicants.

This is for those who sat for the exam held in Lagos State at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos.

The exams were held between December 16, 2020, and January 4, 2021.

How to Check If You Passed The Nigerian Navy DSSC Shortlist 2021

To confirm whether you are among successful candidates, you would need to visit here.

Note: if your name appears on the list, you are to report for training on Wednesday March 24 at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Port Harcourt at 8 am.

If you fail to report for training on or before March 27, you will not be accepted.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Govt To Auction N150 Billion Bonds This Month

Required Documents:

Take along both the original and photocopies of the following documents:

First school leaving certificate;

O level results (WAEC, NECO, and others);

Completed registration form;

National identity card;

Certificates from higher institutions;

Authenticated foreign certificates from the ministry of education;

NYSC discharge or exemption certificate;

Birth certificate or declaration of age;

Two recent passport photographs (coloured);

Local government of origin certificate;

COVID-19 test result received not more than 48 hours before reporting to the training college;

Other Requirements

Two pairs of white trousers and two pairs of shorts;

Two pairs of plain white round neck t-shirts;

A black belt;

A pair of black trousers;

Two white long-sleeve shirts;

Two white polo shirts;

Two pairs of blue shorts and singlets (or vests);

Two pairs of white canvas shoes;

A native attire;

Two pairs of white socks;

A black lounge suit;

A pair of black cover shoes;

Five sets of reusable face masks;

Two white bed sheets and pillowcases for a 3×6 bed;

A white towel;

Ten bottles of hand sanitisers;

A mosquito net (should be treated);

Specific Requirements For Female Candidates: