Cheapest Countries To Study Abroad For Nigerian Students

When considering one’s options of studying abroad, you have to consider many factors ranging from the financial requirement to job opportunities while studying, also the language barrier, food, culture, scholarship opportunity, weather condition, and the political stability of the country being considered as a destination for academic advancement.

Nigerians are very much inclined towards acquiring knowledge to improve their opportunities as well as career growth. It is said that Nigerian Americans are reputed as being the most educated single group in the United States of America according to research by Rice University in Houston, Texas.

The country’s educational system is largely underfunded thereby limiting options offered to its citizens in tertiary institutions. Also, the perception that foreign graduate certificates receive better recognition attests to the country’s broken educational system which forces many to study overseas even in smaller neighboring countries.

If your biggest concern is finding countries where tuition is quite affordable for international students then consider the following countries we have come up with;

GERMANY

Germany is one of the most popular countries for international students, and for good reason. It is one of the few countries with no tuition fees for international students, whether you are from the EU or beyond.

While it can be common at some private universities to pay a small administrative fee, this usually includes a discounted public transportation pass, so you save even more.

Better yet, Germany has a booming economy, a world-renowned education system, and a plethora of English programs, making it the ideal location for degrees abroad.

• Average tuition cost for international students: FREE

• Popular universities to attend are the University of Munich, University of Bonn, University of Mannheim, Wismar University.

GREECE

All students from within the EU/EEA are able to study abroad for free in Greece at public universities and colleges, with the exception of some master’s programs. International students from outside of the EU are also eligible for low-cost higher education, at approximately €1,500 (~US$1,660) per year

AUSTRIA

Nestled in the heart of Europe, Austria features some of the cheapest universities for international students! While EU citizens study for free, other international students only pay a small fee of under $1,000 for the year. That’s over $30,000 in savings compared to your average American university!

• Average tuition cost for international students: ~$1,000/year (FREE if you’re from the EU)

• Popular universities to attend: the University of Vienna, Vienna University of Technology, Graz University of Technology, University of Innsbruck

HUNGARY

Study in Hungary, and enjoy a beautiful blend of low university tuition and low cost of living.

With its low cost of living, Hungary is also at the top of the list of cheapest universities for international students. While it may not be one of the few countries with no tuition fees, the cheap lifestyle outweighs the small fee to study abroad. In the long run, spending just over $1,000 in tuition fees per year may save you money while living in a cheap destination.

• Average tuition cost for international students: ~$1,100/year (FREE if you’re from the EU.

• Popular Universities to attend are Attila Jozsef University, Avicenna International College, Budapest University of Economic Sciences, Central European University.

FINLAND

Finland has always been known as one of the few countries with no tuition fees for international students, but this has recently changed with the addition of small fees for non-EU students. Depending on the desired degree and program, students can expect to pay an annual fee.

Unlike many other countries abroad, however, Finland’s financial aid and scholarship programs are open to international students, making it a desirable location for study abroad. Keep in mind that as with the other Nordic countries, Finland has some of the cheapest universities for international students.

• Average tuition cost for international students: ~$1,000+/year (FREE if you’re from the EU)

• Popular universities to attend: Tampere University, University of Oulu, University of Jyväskylä, Arcada University of Applied Sciences, University of Helsinki

FRANCE

International students may be surprised to hear they can also study in France for free (or, at a very low cost), regardless of their nationality.

Although technically university fees do exist at public universities in France, they’re just a fraction of those charged in most countries, amount to just €170 (~US$190) per year at the undergraduate level for EU/EEA/Swiss students.

However, from 2019/2020 academic year non-EU/EEA students will begin paying higher rates, with fees going up to €2,770 (~US$3,065) per year for a bachelor’s degree. However, the French government will be tripling the number of scholarships available to international students, from 7,000 to 21,000.

MEXICO

If you venture outside of Europe, it’s more difficult to find countries with no tuition fees for international students, but you’ll still find cheap destinations. Mexico offers some of the cheapest universities for international students. Choose between both English and Spanish programs, courses in archaeology, or international business, and save money with incredible exchange rates. Each American dollar magically becomes 20 pesos, so you’ll be able to live like a king and study affordably.

• Average tuition cost for international students: ~$1,600+/year

• Popular universities to attend: The National Autonomous University of Mexico, Tecnologico de Monterrey, Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon, Universidad Iberoamericano

NORWAY

Norway has the cheapest universities for international students in the Nordic region and makes the list for countries with no tuition fees. But Norway’s magic does not just lie in the absence of tuition costs. Imagine snowy mountains, deep blue fjords, and the Aurora Borealis to top off the experience of a lifetime!

There’s only one con: Norway is expensive. The cost of living is higher than most other parts of Europe, which means you will need hefty savings to account to cover on-the-ground costs. While this may not be a deciding factor for everyone, it’s a good idea to keep this in mind before jumping into a degree program abroad in Norway.

• Average tuition cost for international students: FREE

• Popular universities to attend: the University of Oslo, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, University of Bergen, University of Norway