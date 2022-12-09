Chatham House Invites Peter Obi For Electoral Conversation

Chatham House, the world’s leading policy institute and think-tank forum, has invited Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi to discuss his plans for Nigerians ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential elections.

🇳🇬 Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: In Conversation with @PeterObi



The second of our events examining #Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments will take place on the 16th of January 2023



Subscribe to our newsletter here for more details: https://t.co/KhqJ094HNP pic.twitter.com/D0MhtqBbqY — Chatham House Africa (@AfricaProg) December 8, 2022

Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, is expected to attend the event on January 16, 2023 in London, England.

The event is part of a series of events and outputs looking into Nigeria’s elections in 2023.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on December 5, 2022, Obi’s All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, appeared at Chatham House in London, where he revealed some of his plans for major sectors such as defense, economy, education, and technology.

Tinubu had also delegated some of his allies, including serving governors and lawmakers, to answer questions from attendees at the event, which drew widespread criticism.